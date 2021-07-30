Dolphins Activate OT Larnel Coleman From COVID-19 List, Waive G Ross Reynolds

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have activated OT Larnel Coleman from the COVID-19 list and waived G Ross Reynolds

Coleman, 23, is a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UMass. He’s entering the first year of his four-year, $3,480,000 rookie contract. 

During his four-year college career, Coleman appeared in 40 games and started 29, making 17 appearances at left tackle and 12 at rick tackle. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply