Dolphins Activate OT Larnel Coleman From COVID-19 List, Waive G Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have activated OT Larnel Coleman from the COVID-19 list and waived G Ross Reynolds.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2021
Coleman, 23, is a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UMass. He’s entering the first year of his four-year, $3,480,000 rookie contract.
During his four-year college career, Coleman appeared in 40 games and started 29, making 17 appearances at left tackle and 12 at rick tackle.
