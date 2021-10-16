Dolphins Activate QB Tua Tagovailoa From IR, Elevate Two

The Miami Dolphins officially activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off of injured reserve on Saturday and elevated WR Isaiah Ford and WR Kirk Merritt to their active roster.

Roster Moves | We have activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve. We have also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2021

Miami plans to start Tagovailoa in Week 6 after Jacoby Brissett filled in for him while he was out.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started two games and completed 17-31 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for a touchdown.