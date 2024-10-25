Dolphins Activating QB Tua Tagovailoa From IR, Will Start Week 8

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s game against the Cardinals barring any setbacks, per Adam Schefter.

Tagovailoa was designated to return earlier this week after missing the last four games and five weeks, including Miami’s bye.

The expectation was for Tagovailoa to start this week, so this doesn’t come as a large surprise.

According to Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa was examined by an independent neurological consultant and cleared to play.

Rapoport also writes the quarterback had conversations with consultants about his history with concussions and was never recommended to retire by medical advisors.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tagovailoa has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 483 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.