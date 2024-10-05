Dolphins Activating WR Odell Beckham Jr. From PUP List

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are activating WR Odell Beckham Jr. off the PUP list and he will play Week 5 against the Patriots.

Beckham Jr. has been out since training camp with a knee injury but practiced fully every day this week.

Additionally, Miami announced they have signed QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad. They have elevated Boyle and CB Nik Needham to the active roster for Sunday.

Beckham Jr., 31, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract last year before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins.

In 2023, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 35 passes for 565 yards (16.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.