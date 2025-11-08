Dolphins Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 10

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves for their Week 10 game.

The full list includes:

Dolphins signed TE Hayden Rucci to their active roster.

to their active roster. Dolphins signed TE Tanner Conner to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Dolphins elevated LB Quinton Bell and CB Isaiah Johnson to their active roster.

Conner, 27, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Idaho State. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts in 2023 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

Conner re-signed to a futures deal in 2024 and wound up cracking their active roster. He was waived last week.

In 2025, Conner has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 91 yards (10.1 YPC).