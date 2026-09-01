Dolphins Announce Nine Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed eight players to the practice squad and released QB Mark Gronowski.
Roster Moves | We have signed the following players to the practice squad:
ILB Liam Anderson
EDGE Clelin Ferrell
EDGE Amari Gainer
DL Jordan Miller
WR Will Sheppard
CB Jaylin Simpson
DL Mazi Smith
TE Tre Watson
We have also released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/YVnvTJRTHc
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 1, 2026
The list of new additions to the Dolphins’ practice squad includes:
- ILB Liam Anderson
- EDGE Clelin Ferrell
- EDGE Amari Gainer
- DL Jordan Miller
- WR Will Sheppard
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- DL Mazi Smith
- TE Tre Watson
Gronowski, 25, started his career at South Dakota State, transferred to Iowa for a season and ended up redshirting, then returned to South Dakota State. He started three seasons, sandwiching a first-team all-conference selection around two second-team selections.
Gronowski returned to Iowa for the 2025 season as the starting quarterback. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.
In 2025, Gronowski started 13 games and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 130 carries for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns.
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