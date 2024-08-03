Dolphins Announce Two Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed OL Sean Harlow to a contract.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have waived OL Ireland Brown.

Harlow, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million contract with the Falcons, but was waived the following year in 2018.

After a brief stint with the Colts, Harlow returned to the Falcons and bounced on and off of their practice squad for two seasons. The Cardinals signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season and re-signed him to the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to start the season.

Harlow was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed with the Giants. New York cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed to the Cowboys practice squad. The Giants ended up re-signing him off the Cowboys practice squad in October.

In 2023, Harlow appeared in one game for the Cowboys and seven games for the Giants at C and LG.