Dolphins Announced Eight Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced eight roster moves on Monday, including signing FB Zander Horvath, RB Anthony McFarland, WR Jadon Janke and LB Dequan Jackson.

To make room, the Dolphins placed WR Willie Snead and OL Sean Harlow on injured reserve, cut RB Salvon Ahmed and waived LB Ezekiel Vandenburgh with an injury designation.

Ahmed, 25, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back each of the last two seasons on one-year deals.

In 2023, Ahmed appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and rushed 22 times for 61 yards and a touchdown along with 16 receptions on 23 targets for 88 yards and another touchdown.