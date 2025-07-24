Dolphins CB Artie Burns Suffers Torn ACL

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dolphins CB Artie Burns suffered a torn ACL and is expected to miss the 2025 season.

Burns was injured at practice yesterday in a freak accident when he collided with another player during back-pedal drills in warmups.

The veteran cornerback had an opportunity to compete for a role and a roster spot in a shallow Miami cornerback room.

Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal and he bounced on and off the practice squad. The Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March 2024 but he was among their final roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad and released again in December.

Burns re-signed to the practice squad and eventually the active roster to end the season and entered the offseason an unrestricted free agent. The Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2024, Burns appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four tackles and three pass defenses.