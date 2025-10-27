Dolphins CB Storm Duck Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said CB Storm Duck suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 against the Falcons

Duck, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,850,000 contract and is making a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Duck appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles and a pass defended.