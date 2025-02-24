Dolphins Claim CB Ryan Cooper Off Waivers From Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve claimed CB Ryan Cooper off of waivers from the Seahawks.

Roster Move | We have been awarded CB Ryan Cooper Jr. off waivers from Seattle. pic.twitter.com/pwd7PTtxOw — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 24, 2025

Cooper, 23, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens re-signed Cooper to their practice squad. He was once again cut loose and caught on with the Seahawks.

Seattle brought Cooper back on a futures deal this past January but elected to waive him last week.

During his two years at Oregon State, Cooper appeared in 23 games and recorded 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 18 pass defenses.