Dolphins Complete HC Interview With Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

The Miami Dolphins announced they completed an interview with Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Dolphins’ HC opening:

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

Campanile, 43, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator. The Jaguars then hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2025.

In 2025, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 8 in scoring and No. 11 in total defense, including No. 1 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.