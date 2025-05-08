Dolphins Cut Four Players

The Miami Dolphins announced they officially waived CB Ryan Cooper Jr., DT Neil Farrell, and OL Chasen Hines, while they released LS Blake Ferguson on Thursday.

Roster Moves | We have waived CB Ryan Cooper Jr., DT Neil Farrell and OL Chasen Hines. We have also released LS Blake Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/4hFL8ZeYfs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 8, 2025

Ferguson, 28, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448 when Miami signed him to a three-year extension.

Miami re-signed him to a three-year, $3.51 million contract in August of last year.

In 2024, Ferguson appeared in five games.

Farrell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick to the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2025 but was traded to the Chiefs for a 2024 sixth-round pick after training camp in 2023.

Kansas City released Farrell coming out of camp this year and signed him back to the practice squad briefly before releasing him. He signed with Miami’s practice squad in September and was elevated twice and signed to the active roster once.

In 2024, Farrell appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles.