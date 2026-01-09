Dolphins Cut Four Practice Squad Players

The Miami Dolphins officially released four players from the practice squad on Friday, including DT Simeon Barrow, DB Jack Henderson, TE Chris Myarick, and OT Kadeem Telfort.

Telfort, 27, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal in January of 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go during roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Telfort appeared in 16 games for the Packers as an offensive tackle.