Dolphins DB Kyle Louis Expected To Miss A Few Weeks With MCL Sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins LB/DB Kyle Louis is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering an MCL sprain.

Louis, 22, played four years at Pittsburgh after being a three-star recruit and the 130th-ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting class out of East Orange, New Jersey.

The Dolphins used the 138th pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Louis. He signed a four-year, $5,169,036 rookie deal that includes a $789,036 signing bonus and will make a base salary of $885k in 2026.

In 2026, Louis has appeared in one game for the Dolphins.