Dolphins & DE Bradley Chubb Agree To Restructured Deal

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Dolphins and DE Bradley Chubb have agreed to a pay cut on Wednesday that will reduce his base salary.

Chubb is reportedly fully recovered from the ACL injury and can still earn back his full $21 million in compensation through incentives.

Reports had said that the two parties were working on a restructured to deal to possibly keep him in Miami, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Chubb, 28, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.