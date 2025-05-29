Dolphins Discussed TE Jonnu Smith In Trade Talks With Steelers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins have had discussions with the Steelers regarding a trade for TE Jonnu Smith.

Schefter adds the talks sprang from Smith wanting to re-work his deal, which is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million in 2025. He also mentions Smith would prefer to stay with the Dolphins on a re-worked deal.

It’s worth noting Smith has not been at voluntary workouts amidst the contract talks.

Should Smith get traded to Pittsburgh, it would be the second time an offense headed by Steelers OC Arthur Smith traded for the tight end. Arthur Smith was the head coach for Atlanta when the Falcons acquired Jonnu Smith in 2023.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.