Dolphins Elevate CB Kendall Sheffield & LB Quinton Bell

The Dolphins announced on social media that they are elevating CB Kendall Sheffield and LB Quinton Bell for Week 7.

Sheffield, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him before the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement. He finished out the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Sheffield had stints with the 49ers and Titans before landing with the Jets in 2024. He then signed with the Dolphins back in May but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Sheffield appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded nine total tackles.