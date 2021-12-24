Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced that they’ve elevated WR/KR Tommylee Lewis and C Cameron Tom to their active roster.

The Dolphins also activated RB Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad COVID-19 list and signed C Spencer Pulley to the unit.

Lewis, 29, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.62 million contract, but the Saints declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent.

From there, Lewis agreed to a contract with the Lions, but was later placed on the PUP list and waived. He returned to the Saints on a futures contract in January of last year.

The Panthers signed Lewis to a contract a few months later before eventually moving on. He returned to the Saints’ practice squad soon after and eventually joined the Dolphins practice squad midseason.

In 2020, Lewis appeared in five games and caught one pass for five years receiving.