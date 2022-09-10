Dolphins Elevate WR River Cracraft & S Verone McKinley

The Miami Dolphins announced that they’ve elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III to their roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

ROSTER MOVES | We have elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III for Sunday’s game against New England. pic.twitter.com/je4KSmm9la — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 10, 2022

Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins this past February. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

In 2021, Cracraft appeared in six games for the 49ers but did not record a reception.