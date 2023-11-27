Dolphins Expected To Sign EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul Off Saints’ Practice Squad

The Dolphins are expected to sign DE Jason Pierre-Paul off of the Saints’ practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport.

Pierre-Paul figures to fill in for EDGE Jaelan Phillips after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and five pass defenses.