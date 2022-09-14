Dolphins Signing OT Brandon Shell To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran OT Brandon Shell to a contract on Wednesday.
Barry Jackson confirms that Miami is signing Shell to their practice squad.
The Dolphins’ practice squad now includes:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OT Larnel Coleman
- WR River Cracraft
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin
- S Verone McKinley III
- WR Braylon Sanders
- DT Niles Scott
- DT Ben Stille
- RB ZaQuandre White
- WR Freddie Swain
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Big Kat Bryant
- DT Christopher Hinton
- T Kion Smith
- DB Chris Steele
- OT Brandon Shell
Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.
Shell has been testing the free agent market.
In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.
