Dolphins Signing OT Brandon Shell To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are expected to sign veteran OT Brandon Shell to a contract on Wednesday.

Barry Jackson confirms that Miami is signing Shell to their practice squad.

The Dolphins’ practice squad now includes:

CB Kalon Barnes OT Larnel Coleman WR River Cracraft OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille RB ZaQuandre White WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson DE Big Kat Bryant DT Christopher Hinton T Kion Smith DB Chris Steele OT Brandon Shell

Shell, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell has been testing the free agent market.

In 2021, Shell appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.

