Dolphins G James Daniels To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Pec Injury

Dolphins G James Daniels is slated to miss the next three to four weeks after a pectoral injury in Week 1, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The good news, per Fowler, is that Daniels avoided a full tear which would have required season-ending surgery and the timeline is short enough that he could avoid injured reserve.

Daniels, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.9 million rookie contract that included $3,930,576 guaranteed.

Daniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Steelers.

He’s played out the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $8.25 million in 2024. He became an unrestricted free agents this offseason and signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Daniels appeared in four games for the Steelers, making four starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 guard out of 64 qualifying players.