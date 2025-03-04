Dolphins Have Had Contract Discussions With OLB Bradley Chubb, Future Remains Unclear

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb missed the entirety of the 2024 season with a significant knee injury.

Per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins have had contract discussions with Chubb but his future “remained undetermined” as of Tuesday. Chubb is set to carry a cap number of $28.7 million in 2025 while Miami will have only around $14 million following the restructure for OT Terron Armstead.

Jackson says their two options are to release him or bring him back on a re-worked deal. While Jackson believes the Dolphins have an interest in keeping Chubb, he will have a say in the decision because of the financial aspect of things.

Chubb, 28, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.