Dolphins Hired Jon Robinson As Senior Personnel Executive

The Miami Dolphins have hired former Titans GM Jon Robinson as their Senior Personnel Executive, according to Ian Rapoport.

Robinson was in contention for general manager vacancies last off-season but didn’t secure a role. He’ll get a fresh start to his career in Miami after being relieved of duties in Tennessee.

Robinson, 50, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. He lasted seven years in the role before being somewhat surprisingly fired near the end of the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s seven years in Tennessee, the Titans produced a record of 66-43, including four playoff appearances (3-4 record).