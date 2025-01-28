Dolphins Hiring Craig Aukerman As ST Coordinator

By
Tony Camino
-

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are hiring former Titans ST coordinator Craig Aukerman for their ST coordinator opening.

Craig Aukerman

Aukerman, 47, began his coaching career at Findlay as a WRs coach. From there, he held a number of college jobs before taking his first NFL job with the Broncos as a defnsive assistant.

After stints with the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers, Aukerman returned to Tennessee as their assistant special teams coordinator in 2017. He was promoted to the top job a year later.

The Titans then opted to fire Aukerman back at the beginning of December of 2023.

