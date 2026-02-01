Dolphins Hiring Packers LB Coach Sean Duggan As DC

Matt Zenitz reports that the Dolphins are hiring Packers LB coach Sean Duggan as their new defensive coordinator.

This comes as no surprise given that Duggan is familiar with both new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new HC Jeff Hafley, who was his defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

Duggan, 32, is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and attended Boston College, where he played as a linebacker.

He started off his coaching career as a grad assistant at BC before moving on to Hawaii as LB coach. Duggan later held this same role at UMass before joining Ohio State as a grad assistant in 2019.

Duggan returned to Boston College as their linebackers coach in 2023 before joining the Packers in 2024 as an assistant on defense. In 2025, he was promoted to the team’s linebacker coach.

We will have more on Duggan and the Dolphins as it becomes available.