Dolphins Interested In Malik Willis & Jimmy Garoppolo?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have interest in Packers QB Malik Willis in free agency, but only at a certain, unknown price point.

Green Bay has been a natural landing spot for Willis because of the likelihood they move on from QB Tua Tagovailoa, along with Willis’ connections to new HC Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, who both came from the Packers.

Jackson adds Miami is looking to add a veteran QB to compete with Quinn Ewers, but mentions the Dolphins would only add someone who would be a “good sport” about potentially losing the job to Ewers.

He named Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo as someone who fits this bill on Miami’s radar. Jackson also said the Dolphins have respect for 49ers QB Mac Jones, but he feels a trade is unlikely because Sullivan doesn’t want to part with draft capital.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis also rushed 22 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We will have more on the Dolphins as news becomes available.