Dolphins Interested In Trading For Another Tight End

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are currently engaged in talks with other teams about trying to get a tight end after dealing away veteran Jonnu Smith to the Steelers.

Smith had a career year for Miami this past season but the Dolphins balked at signing him to an extension. Pittsburgh gave him a one-year, $12 million extension as a part of the deal.

The top options on the depth chart for Miami right now are Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner, so it’s safe to say this is another glaring need.

The most notable tight end potentially available is Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, who has been the subject of trade calls from other teams this summer. However, there are some complications to a deal involving his salary and it’s unclear how willing Atlanta is to move him.

Raiders TE Michael Mayer is another notable tight end who came up in trade rumors ahead of the draft. Omar Kelly reports the Dolphins have some interest in Mayer.

We took a look at which players could be available in our 2025 NFL Summer Trade Block, and some notable tight ends include Cleveland’s David Njoku, Los Angeles’ Colby Parkinson and Seattle’s Noah Fant.

Pitts, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

In 2024, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 47 passes for 602 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Dolphins trade rumors as the news is available.