Dolphins K Jason Sanders Out 4-5 Weeks With Hip Injury

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is expected to be sidelined 4-5 weeks due to a hip injury.

The Dolphins will obviously need a new kicker for the time being, given that this is a long enough period of time that Miami will likely place Sanders on injured reserve in the near future.

Sanders, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).