Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips Out For Season With Knee Injury

Per Ian Rapoport, Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips revealed on Instagram that he will miss the remainder of the 2024 after he suffered a knee injury during Monday night’s game against the Titans.

He went on to say that the injury will require surgery, with the team likely to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Phillips, 25, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.