Dolphins Made Seven Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced seven roster moves on Saturday, including placing three players on injured reserve.

The following is the full list of transactions made by Miami:

Activated OL Andrew Meyer from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Signed WR Theo Wease Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Dee Eskridge , CB Isaiah Johnson , and DT Benito Jones on the injured reserve.

, CB and DT on the injured reserve. Elevated LB Derrick McLendon and OL Josh Priebe to the active roster

Eskridge, 28, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior.

The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Dolphins soon after.

In 2025, Eskridge appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and caught four passes fsor 62 yards.