Dolphins Made Three Moves Including Placing CB Storm Duck On IR

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins placed CB Storm Duck on injured reserve.

They also placed CB Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad injured list and signed DB Ethan Robinson to their practice squad.

Duck, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,850,000 contract and is making a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Duck appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles and a pass defended.