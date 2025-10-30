Dolphins Make Three Roster Moves For Thursday Night

The Miami Dolphins announced they activated CB Jason Marshall Jr. from the injured reserve, and elevated CB Isaiah Johnson and TE Hayden Rucci from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s Week 9 game.
Marshall, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Florida. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,625,292 rookie contract.
In 2025, Marshall has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded three tackles.
