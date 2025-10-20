Dolphins Not Expected To Make Changes As Of Now

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins aren’t expected to make coaching staff changes after their 31-6 loss to the Browns in Week 7.

Miami fell to 1-7 and HC Mike McDaniel’s seat seems to be the hottest in the NFL, but it doesn’t look like they are going to make sweeping changes at the top just yet.

Barry Jackson adds an associate of owner Stephen Ross wants to give McDaniel and GM Chris Grier “a fair amount of time” to turn it around, and didn’t think yesterday’s loss was reason enough to change his mind.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his four seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has led the team to a record of 29-29 with two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

