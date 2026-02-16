Dolphins Officially Cut Three Today, Will Release OLB Bradley Chubb At Later Date

The Miami Dolphins announced they have officially released WR Tyreek Hill, G James Daniels and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

It was reported that Miami is also releasing OLB Bradley Chubb, but he was not officially announced today. It’s possible they are waiting to release him after June 1st to spread the dead cap hit out over two seasons.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.