Dolphins Owner Still Has Confidence In Mike McDaniel Being HC Beyond This Season

The Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve parted ways with GM Chris Grier after 10 seasons.

Many assumed that HC Mike McDaniel could be next, given the struggles from the Dolphins over the last two seasons.

However, Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentions that a team source has told her that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is “not simply holding on to McDaniel as a placeholder before an offseason shake-up but genuinely hopes to see McDaniel keep this group competing as Miami simultaneously begins shaping a refreshed vision for its front office.”

Russini adds that McDaniel still has confidence from ownership and the locker room that he can been the right coach for them moving forward.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel has led them to a record of 30-30, which includes two playoff appearances.

