Dolphins Paid $3M Of CB Jalen Ramsey’s Salary To Facilitate Trade To Steelers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins picked up $3 million of CB Jalen Ramsey‘s salary to facilitate the trade to the Steelers.

Combined with the $4 million roster bonus Miami had already paid Ramsey, that leaves the Dolphins on the hook for $7 million of Ramsey’s 2025 compensation, which was increased to $26.6 million with a $1.5 million raise as a part of the deal as well.

In total, the Steelers will be paying Ramsey about $19.6 million this year. They shed $15.5 million in salary by including S Minkah Fitzpatrick in the deal, and also acquired TE Jonnu Smith who was due to make just over $4 million in 2025 and received a one-year, $12 million extension from the Steelers.

Conversely, the Dolphins saved about $8 million in the difference in 2025 salary for Ramsey and Smith versus Fitzpatrick.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.