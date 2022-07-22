Dolphins Place DBs Byron Jones & Elijah Campbell On Injured Lists

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Dolphins can activate them at any point between now and the start of the regular season.

Jones, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Connecticut by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.601 million rookie contract, but the Cowboys elected to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019 which cost them $6,266,000, and entered free agency the following offseason.

The Dolphins signed Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed back in March of 2020. He’s entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $14,375,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 59 total tackles, no tackles for loss, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.