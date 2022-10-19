Dolphins Place OLB Trey Flowers & CB Nik Needham On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they are placing OLB Trey Flowers and CB Nik Needham on injured reserve.

ROSTER MOVES | We have placed LB Trey Flowers and CB Nik Needham on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/2Kr9vajtUR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 19, 2022

Flowers, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $16 million in the final two years of the deal when the Lions released him.

In 2022, Flowers has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded four tackles.