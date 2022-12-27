Dolphins Place RB Myles Gaskin On IR, Activate OT Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins have activated OT Liam Eichenberg from injured reserve and placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

Eichenberg, 24, was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Eichenberg with pick No. 42 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eichenberg in the second year of a four-year deal worth $8,014,479 million with a $3,188,712 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Eichenberg has appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and made eight starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 71 guard out of 81 qualifying players.

Gaskin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Gaskin has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.