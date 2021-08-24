Dolphins Place WR Lynn Bowden Jr On IR, Cut Three

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve released OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Isaiah Ford and placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr on injured reserve.

The Dolphins also waived WR Robert Foster with an injury designation.

Bowden, 23, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors last season. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

In 2020, Bowden has rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his three-year college career, Bowden recorded 206 rushing attempts for 1,530 yards (7.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns to go along with 114 receptions for 1,303 yards receiving (11.4 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also lined up at quarterback last season, compiling 38 completions on 79 pass attempts (48.1 percent) for 495 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.