Dolphins Placing WR Anthony Schwartz On IR

The Dolphins announced on Sunday that they have placed WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve.

Schwartz, 23, was a former third-round pick out of Auburn by the Browns in the 2020 draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract when the Browns waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

He reverted to injured reserve and was later cut with a settlement before joining the Dolphins this offseason.

In 2022, Schwartz appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added four carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.