Dolphins Placing WR Will Fuller On Injured Reserve

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced they are placing WR Will Fuller on injured reserve, per Barry Jackson.
The speedy receiver is dealing with a broken finger and now will miss a minimum of three weeks before he’s eligible to come off injured reserve.
Fuller, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.
Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.
In 2021, Fuller has appeared in two games for the Dolphins, catching four passes for 26 yards on eight targets.
