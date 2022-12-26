Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Back In Concussion Protocol

Ian Rapoport reports that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol after the team’s loss to the Packers on Sunday.

This will no doubt put his status against the Patriots in jeopardy for Week 17.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa has appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

