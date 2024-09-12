Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out With Concussion

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury as he was finishing a run.

Tagovailoa lowered his head and immediately went down on the field. He has an extensive concussion history.

He was able to walk off under his own power.

Miami has officially ruled Tagovailoa out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a career year where he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this off-season that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In 2024, Tagovailoa has completed one full game for the Dolphins and completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 338 yards, one touchdown to go along with 11 yards on one carry.