Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Garnered ‘Significant’ Trade Interest

Per Ian Rapoport, Dolphins RB De’Von Achane generated more trade calls than any other player on the team ahead of the deadline.
Rapoport adds that the Dolphins wanted a second-round pick for Achane, but a deal never materialized.
One factor cited by Rapoport is that Achane is currently in the final year of his contract and could be in line for a big payday.
Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.
In 2025, Achane has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and rushed 121 times for 606 yards (5 YPC) and three touchdowns.
