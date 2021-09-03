Dolphins Re-Sign DB Jamal Perry To Practice Squad

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are re-signing DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad on Friday after waiving him earlier this week.

Perry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2017. He later signed on with the Eagles, but last just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Perry was on and off of the Patriots’ practice squad before signing on with the Dolphins in 2019. Miami re-signed him as an exclusive fights-free agent back in April but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2020, Perry appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 26 tackles and a pass defense.