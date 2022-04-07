Dolphins Re-Sign DT John Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday they have re-signed DT John Jenkins.

He caught on with the Dolphins as a backup last year and evidently impressed enough they wanted to bring him back.

Jenkins, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami last offseason.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in seven games for Miami, recording 16 total tackles and no sacks.