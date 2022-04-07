Dolphins Re-Sign DT John Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday they have re-signed DT John Jenkins.
We've re-signed DT John Jenkins. 📝 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/psWAUuvaoW
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 7, 2022
He caught on with the Dolphins as a backup last year and evidently impressed enough they wanted to bring him back.
Jenkins, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.
From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami last offseason.
In 2021, Jenkins appeared in seven games for Miami, recording 16 total tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!