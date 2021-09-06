Dolphins Re-Sign WR Isaiah Ford To PS, Cut CB Tino Ellis

The Miami Dolphins have signed WR Isaiah Ford to their practice squad on Monday and released CB Tino Ellis from the unit.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

Ford, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list.

Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. New England waived him during the season last year and he re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad before being called up.

Maimi declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason, but later re-signed him in July. He was cut last week.

In 2020, Ford appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 276 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

